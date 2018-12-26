Holidaymakers heading north of Auckland are facing hours of delays with bumper-to-bumper traffic crawling at snail's pace.

According to the NZ Transport Agency's Journey Planner it was taking motorists nearly an hour and a half to travel just over 20km from just north of Orewa to Warkworth on State Highway 1.

Traffic was particularly heavy about the SH1 Northern Gateway Toll Gantry to SH1 Northern Gateway Johnstones Hill and through the tunnels.

Traffic is crawling north of Auckland from Orewa to Warkworth. Image / Google

Motorists have taken to social media to warn others about the heavy delays.

"Travelling north through the tunnels? Don't," one person said.

"Bumper-to-bumper traffic from before the Waiwera cut-out right up to the Puhoi/Warkworth intersection," another said.

Some believed the extra-heavy traffic could be in part due to people heading to the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana today.

Traffic on other highways leaving Auckland was not as busy. NZTA was reporting about a 30-minute delay on travel times to both the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.