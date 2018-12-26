A 26-year-old has been charged over the death of a man in Forest Lake, Hamilton last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene said the investigation into the death of the 48-year-old was ongoing.

A Hamilton man, who has been charged with assault, will appear in Hamilton District Court this morning, Greene said.

A scene examination will take place today, as well as the post-mortem.

"Police would like to thank those people who have helped with the investigation so far.

"Anyone else who witnessed the incident on Storey Avenue or has information should contact local Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."