Forty-five New Zealanders became overnight millionaires after winning big in Lotto this year - but what did they spend their money on?

Helping out their "nearest and dearest", buying a new house and indulging in some international travel were top priorities for these winners.

Over half put their money towards someone else, 37 per cent opted for travel and 32 per cent of winners bought a new house.

A $1 million Auckland winner - who did not want to be named - said the biggest change in their life was being able to buy their first home.

"I'm 23 and my partner is 21, and we feel incredibly lucky to be able to buy a home in Auckland at our age.

"We've shared the win with our parents and made a few donations to charities. In the lead up to Christmas, my partner and I decided to each pick a person that we wanted to give a little Christmas surprise to — someone that's had a bit of a rough year," they said.

While only 58 per cent of winners said they would continue working, one Christchurch $1 million winner said it gave him the financial security and freedom to pursue his passions.

"I've also helped out friends and family, but the majority of the win is tucked away for a new house that I'll be building next year," he said.

The Christchurch winner also said they would buy some land in Lake Hāwea next year as they wanted to build a house there.

"I'm a pretty relaxed guy, so I didn't go too wild. I did splash out on a new Toyota Hilux — it's a truck I've always wanted," he said.

The advice he gave other Lotto winners was to lock the money away in a term deposit for at least 3-6 months so you can't touch it.

"Then take some time to think about what you really want ... and put a small amount aside to have some fun, that's important too."

Since Lotto started in 1987, a total of 917 New Zealanders have become overnight millionaires.

New Zealand's "luckiest store" is Unichem Stortford Lodge, in the Hawke's Bay. This store has sold 45 first division winning tickets – amounting to more than $28 million in winnings.

WHAT'S IT REALLY LIKE WINNING LOTTO?

$1 million Auckland winner (won October 5, 2018)

What's the biggest thing that has changed in your life since winning Lotto?

The biggest change in our life since winning Lotto has been buying our first house. I'm 23 and my partner is 21, and we feel incredibly lucky to be able to buy a home in Auckland at our age.

Who have you shared your win with?

We've shared the win with our parents and made a few donations to charities. In the lead up to Christmas, my partner and I decided to each pick a person that we wanted to give a little Christmas surprise to — someone that's had a bit of a rough year. When I handed my friend a Christmas card with $500 tucked inside, she just burst into tears — it's great to be able to share the love around.

If you kept it a secret - was it hard?

We haven't really kept it a secret — most of our friends and family know and they couldn't be happier for us. Everyone we've spoken to has said 'it couldn't have gone to a more deserving couple', which is such a lovely thing to hear.



What are your plans for 2019?

Now that we have the house sorted, we want to do some travelling around Asia. We've both always wanted to go to South Korea and Japan, and can't wait to see the cherry blossom trees in bloom.

What have you spent your win on?

We bought our first house which has been pretty amazing. We were renting before and weren't sure whether we'd ever be able to buy a home of our own, so it really does feel like a dream come true.



What has your biggest indulgence been?

After we won, we had bit of a shopping spree at Stirling Sports. We just went around the shop buying whatever we wanted — kind of like what they do in the movies. It wasn't something we would ever normally ever do, but it was a lot of fun to have a bit of a splurge!

What advice would give to someone who has just won Lotto?

Think everything through and don't rush into making any big decisions. My top piece of advice is to make sure you get some financial advice and invest it well.

$8.3 million Northland winner (won April 4, 2018)

What's the biggest thing that has changed in your life since winning Lotto?

Not too much has changed since the win — we've tried to keep things as normal as possible. We love our jobs so we're both still working. The biggest thing the win has given us is peace of mind for the future – knowing that we can set up our kids and grandkids is the best feeling.

Who have you shared your win with?

We've shared the winnings with our immediate family and have also made some donations to local schools.

If you kept it a secret - was it hard?

We've kept it pretty quiet, which has worked well for us. It's meant that we have been able to carry on without any fuss — it's our family's little secret.

What are your plans in 2019?

There will be a few more holidays on the cards this year, that's for sure! Apart from that, we don't have any major changes planned. What we've found is that the win has given us a lot more flexibility to say 'yes' to things more and pursue our passions.

What have you spent your win on?

We've paid off the kids' mortgages and have done a bit of travel. We've also tucked some money away for the grandkids, which was such a treat to be able to do.

What has your biggest indulgence been?

We haven't had any major splurges, but when I go shopping now I don't think twice about buying something — if I like something, I'll get it. This Christmas we celebrated with the nice champagne, it's all those little things that have changed the most.

What advice would give to someone who has just won Lotto?

Keep your cool and think carefully about who you want to tell. We'd also recommend seeing a financial advisor.

$1 million Christchurch winner (won January 19, 2018)

What's the biggest thing that has changed in your life since winning Lotto?

My bank account! But in all seriousness, it's given me the financial security and freedom to pursue my passions.

Who have you shared your win with?

I've helped out friends and family, but the majority of the win is tucked away for a new house that I'll be building next year.

If you kept it a secret - was it hard?

Keeping it a secret wasn't a big deal for me, so as soon as I won I told some close mates and family. Everyone has been pretty stoked for me, which has been awesome.

What are your plans for 2019?

I bought some land in Lake Hāwea so I'm looking at building a house there next year. That's going to take up a big chunk of my time, but I'm also looking at doing some more travel.

What have you spent your win on?

I've invested most of the winnings and of course a big chunk will be going into the house. I'm a young guy so I want this money to set me for years to come.

What has your biggest indulgence been?

I'm a pretty relaxed guy, so I didn't go too wild. I did splash out on a new Toyota Hilux — it's a truck I've always wanted.

What advice would give to someone who has just won Lotto?

Lock it away in a term deposit for at least 3-6 months so you can't touch it. Then take some time to think about what you really want… oh, and put a small amount aside to have some fun, that's important too!

Ten luckiest stores of all time:

1. Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings - 45 first division winning tickets.

2. Richmond Night N Day, Nelson - 34 first division winning tickets.

3. Pak N Save Riccarton, Christchurch - 32 first division winning tickets.

4th equal: Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch - 31 first division winning tickets.

Coastlands Lotto, Paraparaumu - 31 first division winning tickets.

5th equal: Mall Books And Lotto, Wellington - 27 first division winning tickets.

Greerton Lotto, Tauranga - 27 first division winning tickets.

6th equal: Fresh Choice Barrington, Christchurch - 26 first division winning tickets.

Melody's New World, Palmerston North - 26 first division winning tickets.

Berrymans, Auckland - 26 first division winning tickets.

Winning facts:

In 2018 …

- 76% of winners scooped the big one with a Dip.

- Two lucky Lotto players won a $1 million with a Bonus ticket

- 58% of winners said they'd keep working after their win - 56% of Powerball winners said they'd do the same!

- 54% of winners helped their nearest and dearest with their winnings

- 37% of winners indulged in some international travel — flying business class, of course!

- 32% of winners bought a new house

As for where 2018's winners kept their lucky tickets:

- The majority of players kept their winning tickets in their wallet (60%) or phone case (6%)

- However, some winners stashed their ticket away in weird and wonderful places including under a free-standing clothing rack, in an old box in the kitchen cupboard and a passport.

- 10% of winners couldn't bear to hide their ticket anywhere, so kept it on them at all times just in case!