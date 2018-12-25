As the Christmas hype begins to settle down, Auckland holidaymakers are beginning to disperse outside the city causing major delays on roads.
Northbound traffic on State Highway 1 through Puhoi, Warkworth and Wellsford was getting congested and delays are anticipated throughout day, the New Zealand Transport Agency says.
As Boxing Day Sales begin, traffic heading to Sylvia Park from the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp is heavy - as is the Mt Wellington on-ramp.
NZTA has advised drivers to avoid the area as delays are expected.
Aucklanders travelling to the Coromandel and Tauranga can expect delays through Mangatawhiri and Maramarua.
At 10.30am, traffic was still free-flowing throughout Auckland City Centre and South Auckland.
In other parts of the North Island, drivers travelling on SH35 from Gisbourne to Hicks Bay can also expect delays partly because of road works.
SH4 from Raetihi to Whanganui is closed because of slips.
NZTA advises northbound traffic to use SH3, SH1, SH49, onto Raetihi Ohakune Rd and back onto SH4.