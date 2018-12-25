Emergency services have found two unoccupied vehicles submerged in water near Blenheim this evening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed reports of two vehicles which had entered water on Taylor Pass Rd around 7pm.

However, the spokeswoman said it appeared the vehicles attempted to drive through flood waters but became stuck.

The occupants of both vehicles were not at the scene of the incident but were soon found by emergency service crews nearby.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a crew from Blenheim was assisting police with their enquiries.