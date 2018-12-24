Flooding and slips have closed some state highways this morning.

A large slip is blocking SH2 in Matata to SH33 in Paengaroa about a kilometre west of Murphy's Motor Camp.

Contractors are on site and are confident the highway will reopen in a matter of hours.

Slip on Pikowai Straights. Road is closed - thanks Merepeka

Posted by News Whakatane on Monday, 24 December 2018

Commentators on the Facebook page News Whakatane were quick to note it would slow holiday travelling, with one adding, "Don't think Gran is getting through".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Because of flooding on SH16 in Kaukapakapa, the road is closed from Kaukapakapa to Kahikatea Flat Rd.

Further north on SH16 flooding has also closed the road 150m north of West Coast Rd.

The road was assessed by contractors this morning and is deemed unsuitable for vehicles.

NZTA advises that motorists avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Mount Maunganui walking track closed

24 Dec, 2018 9:26am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Rain in the north and hot in the south for your Christmas Day

25 Dec, 2018 6:48am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Dive squad called after car plunges into Whanganui River

25 Dec, 2018 6:37am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

'Horrific start to holiday season': Four dead in 24 hours on NZ roads

22 Dec, 2018 2:23pm
3 minutes to read