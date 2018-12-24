Emergency services are attending a serious crash where a car has gone off the road and plunged into the Whanganui River.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were advised a car had gone off Victoria Ave Bridge near Anzac Parade in Whanganui about 12.21am.

The car had become submerged in the river and at this stage it was unknown how many occupants were in the vehicle.

The Police Dive Squad had been called in to assist the search and police were likely to remain at the scene for some time.

Advertisement

One lane of the bridge was blocked.

The vehicle remained submerged early this morning.

An emergency services staffer at the scene said it was "a sad start to Christmas" but declined to elaborate.

It remains unknown how many occupants were in the vehicle.

.

Whanganui City Bridge accident scene Christmas Day 2018.

.