A Te Kuiti man has died after being taken home by police to get medication.

Waikato police Superintendent Bruce Bird said it appeared the man suffered "self-inflicted injuries" after being arrested and taken back to his Walker Rd property at 3am today.

Bird said police were called to a family harm incident on Walker Rd around 11pm yesterday.

A 41-year–old man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Te Kuiti police station.

Due to the man's medical history, officers accompanied him back to the initial address to retrieve medication around 3am.

While at the house the man sustained critical injuries.

An ambulance attended the scene, however the man died shortly after.

"While the coroner will rule the cause of death, the man is believed to have sustained self-inflicted injuries based on the information available to us at this time.

"One of the attending constables also received injuries to the hand in an attempt to help the man."

Officers involved and the man's family were being offered support, he said.

The coroner's office had been notified and police have commenced an investigation into the death.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had also been notified.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757