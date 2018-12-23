Police say there have been no more reports of a man approaching women in the Redwoods forest since a trespass notice was issued to a man just under two weeks ago.

Two women had reported to police and several others had commented on social media about a man approaching women in the forest.

The women said the man was making odd comments, acting strangely and in some cases following the women, prompting them to feel uncomfortable.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi earlier said a trespass notice was issued to a man, described as Caucasian, medium build and in his 50s, on Friday December 14.

A police media spokesperson confirmed this week there had been no further reports of men approaching women in the forest since then.

Pewhairangi earlier said police and the council were working together to ensure the Redwoods and all of Rotorua's public spaces were safe.

"No one should have to feel afraid while they're out enjoying outdoor activity."

He said police recommended runners and walkers took a phone with them and let someone know where they were going.

If anyone ever felt threatened, he encouraged them to always call 111.

Lakes City Athletics convener Annemarie Gallagher, a regular user of the forest, said it was good to hear the man had got the message his actions weren't appropriate or wanted in the forest.

She said the forest was an incredible local asset and women should feel safe and happy using the area.

She said she agreed with a suggestion she read on social media that it was best for runners or walkers not to wear headphones while exercising.

"You aren't aware of your surroundings and can't hear if anyone is approaching you."

She said the issue had highlighted the need for all forest users to always call police on 111 if they noticed anything suspicious.

She said although two women had made reports to police, there were several others, including herself, who had come across the man but had not taken it further.

"I have a feeling it's the same man I saw a week or two earlier. He didn't do anything, but just said something odd.

"It's a really good idea to ring 111 and it's a message we have now been putting out on our Facebook pages."

Redwoods man description

* Caucasian

* Aged in 50s

* Medium height and build