A person is trapped after a car has driven off the road near Geraldine.

Emergency services were called to crash near the intersection of State Highway 72 and Pratt Rd at 9.06am.

St John confirmed they transferred one patient with minor injuries but they were not taken to hospital.

Geraldine Fire and Emergency services were also in attendance.

FENZ spokesman Riwai Grace said it was "insane" to see drivers not being patient and driving to the conditions.

"We have been to a phenomenal amount of callouts already. We have had two callouts in the South Island this morning."

Grace urged motorists to think of families and friends when on the roads and asked people to get to their destination safe.

Around 8.30am there was another crash in Canterbury after a person had to be extricated from a vehicle on the southern side of Ashburton on SH1.

St John transported one person in a moderate condition to Ashburton Hospital as a result of the crash.

More to come.