A Syrian refugee living in Wellington has made a heartwarming Christmas Day offer to locals in a bid to give back to the community that welcomed him with open arms.

Deeia Awad arrived in New Zealand in August, 2015 after fleeing a war-torn Syria in a bid to start a new life.

During his three years in Aotearoa, Awad settled in Wellington, working hard to ingrain himself in Kiwi society.

Just days before Christmas, Awad took to social media thanking Wellingtonians for their support and offered to drive locals to their family functions so they could indulge in the festive spirit and get home safely.

"Hey guys, my name is Deeia and I am from Syria. I came to New Zealand three years ago as refugee," he wrote on Facebook.

"As a thank you to the nice people here I am offering my car and my self to give safe rides to drunk people on Christmas Day!

"Please personal message me if you need a ride on Tuesday I am more than happy to help out and give little back to this amazing community!

"If you want you can give me a little Koha. Thank you and Merry Christmas everyone."

Awad's generous offer has received more than 3600 reactions with a number of people thanking him for his kindheartedness.

The Syrian refugee turned Kiwi fled Syria to Egypt before waiting more than a year until his application was granted to move to New Zealand.

Awad told the Herald he feels as if he has everything in life since moving to New Zealand.

"I left Syria because of the war. I was just 13 years old at the time we left Syria. We wanted a peaceful life where we can study and my dad can work in peace.

"After being in Egypt for a couple of years we applied to be taken somewhere safer. At first I didn't know where I was going until they told us that New Zealand accepted our application and then we took many health tests to make sure we are able to handle the 30 hours flight.

"Since I've been here it has been amazing. I have everything I need, I have a new life, new job, and I can finally study! And on top of that, I am now one of this great community."

While Awad has been heaped with praise for his helpful offer to Wellingtonians, he wanted the public to know his generosity is nothing compared to Kiwis that have taken him in as one of their own.

"I want people to know that what I am doing is nothing in comparison! Do you realise how much Kiwis have offered me?

"It's literally a new life to me! I just wanted to pay back what I own this country and as a new Kiwi I would like to help others who need any type of help I can give."