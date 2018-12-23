It's good at any time of the year but Queenstown is the MetService's place to be for Christmas Day, while North Islanders can expect to have their barbecue under cover as a front lashes most areas.

If it's any solace, the temperatures will be warm for those north of the Central Plateau, but the wet weather will still rain on Santa's parade.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Gisborne with thunderstorms also thrown in the mix, forecaster Larissa Marintchenko said.

The rain has already hit Northland and is due to hit Auckland about 6pm before making its way down further south overnight.

The heavy rain will remain over Auckland and other affected areas until Christmas evening, she said.

Other North Island areas not under the heavy rain watch can expect scattered rain, with the scattered rain to hit the lower North Island, Wairarapa and Wellington, tomorrow.

The weather will then ease to showers on Boxing Day.

But it looks a lot more promising in the South Island. The worst they will get is a few isolated showers and low cloud but there will be fine breaks on Christmas Day.

However, Queenstown, Wanaka, Alexandra, Buller, Westland could reach temperatures as high as 28 or 29 degrees.

"If there's going to be any showers they're going to be isolated."

Marintchenko said her place to be for Christmas Day was Queenstown.

CHRISTMAS TEMPERATURES

Christmas Eve Christmas Day Boxing Day

Auckland 22 25 24

- Wet, warm and humid at night.

Hamilton 21 24 26

- Wet, warm and humid at night

Tauranga 22 24 27

- Wet and warm at night

Wellington 23 22 20

- Inland areas, ie Upper Hutt, can expect warmer temperatures

Christchurch 20 22 19

- Low cloud with fine breaks, fresh northeasterlies kick in Boxing Day

Dunedin 21 23 17

- Cloudy with fine breaks before cooler Boxing Day weather