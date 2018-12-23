Three people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash blocked State Highway 1 north of Wellington this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4.35pm near Te Horo with emergency services now on the scene.

NZ Transport Agency said the incident took place near the intersection with Te Horo Beach Rd.

As a result, both lanes of traffic are now closed between Te Horo Beach Rd and Te Hapua Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an ambulance and a helicopter were also on the scene.

Police said in a statement a diversion had been put in place at Te Horo Beach and Te Hapua.

"However, emergency services are working to clear the road and expect it to be reopened soon," the statement said.