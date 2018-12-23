Three people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash blocked State Highway 1 north of Wellington this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4.35pm near Te Horo with emergency services now on the scene.

NZ Transport Agency said the incident took place near the intersection with Te Horo Beach Rd.

As a result, both lanes of traffic were temporarily closed between Te Horo Beach Rd and Te Hapua Rd. The road reopened in both directions around 6pm.

FINAL UPDATE 6:00PM

The #crash at Te Horo is now CLEAR and the road is fully OPEN in both directions. ^EL

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said an ambulance and a helicopter were also on the scene.

Police said a diversion had been put in place at Te Horo Beach and Te Hapua. "However, emergency services are working to clear the road and expect it to be reopened soon."