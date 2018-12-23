Snaking its way through spectacular Otago high country, Old Dunstan Rd is a mecca for motorcyclists and four-wheel-drive enthusiasts looking to get off the beaten track. But the historic road's popularity has a dark side, locals reporting trespassing, intimidation and drivers risking their lives and tearing up paddocks. George Block reports.

Some might say Rocklands Station manager Matthew Middlemass is lucky to work in the stunning high country above Middlemarch.

But the farmer has been spat at, and his family abused in the supermarket, all thanks to the intermittent closure of a road he has no control over.

Bisecting the 14,300ha sheep and beef station as it winds its way towards Central Otago is Old Dunstan Rd, which had its heyday more than 150 years ago.

It was the main route inland to the Dunstan goldfields from 1862 to 1864, during the frantic Otago Gold Rush.

Advertisement

However, it was soon abandoned by the coaching companies in favour of lower routes, as the exposed high-altitude trail was frequently rendered impassable by snowstorms.

The stark beauty of its treeless paddocks and tussock country, dotted with dramatic rock formations, together with its historic importance, resulted in the road receiving a category 1 listing from Heritage New Zealand in 2010.

A metalled track barely wide enough for two cars to pass, it crosses hills higher than 1000m, and is frequently shrouded in fog or blanketed in deep snow.

For that reason the Dunedin City Council closes the road during the winter months.

This year it was set to be closed from June 6 to September 30, but issues with the road remaining waterlogged on the Central Otago side meant the gates stayed shut for another three weeks, until about October 20.

Old Dunstan Rd near Logan Burn. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

Mr Middlemass said despite the station having no control over the road, he had been abused and threatened by people who wrongly believed he was blocking access.

Drivers and riders frequently entered the road from the Clarks Junction-Rocklands Station end near State Highway 87, and upon finding their gate locked would frequently turn their ire on him as farm manager.

His family had also copped flak over the road's closure.

''I've been spat at ... My wife and kids have been bailed up about the road at the Four Square.

''I just want people to respect the road, I don't want it closed.

''But I've got absolutely zero control over that road.''

The farmer has the sympathy and support of sole-charge Middlemarch policeman Constable Allan Lynch.

''He's getting the brunt of it, when actually this has got nothing to do with Rocklands.

''It's a DCC road, a public road.''

Const Lynch said while the route passed through other stations, Rocklands was bearing the brunt as it lay at the start of the road, where many people entered.

A major issue was people riding dirt bikes, some unregistered, who would roar around illegally on the paddocks adjoining the road, he said.

''People think it's a bit of a joyride and they can go wherever they like.

''They're going off-road ... tearing up farmland.''

The problems did not end there.

Trespassers were opening the Rocklands Station cattle yards to gain illegal access to the road during the winter months.

Others were running out of fuel or rolling their vehicles, then coming to Mr Middlemass for help, Const Lynch said.

''He's pulling people out of there at God knows what time.''

Last November, pig dogs on the loose killed 113 two-tooth sheep on Rocklands.

Other people had been caught hunting illegally nearby.

Const Lynch said some drivers were blasting down the road at 100kmh or more.

''But you can't get over 50kmh on here if you're driving it properly.

''People have been using it for so long and thinking they can do whatever.''

Police would be stepping up enforcement, particularly targeting unregistered vehicles and those illegally riding or driving on paddocks, Const Lynch said.

''We're going to start really hammering down on it, especially coming into summer time.

''It is a road, so treat it like a road, and stick to the road.''

Mr Middlemass called for the council to install better signage indicating it was a public, DCC-managed road.

He also wanted the gate shifted further towards State Highway 87, and away from farm buildings.

It appears the council has listened.

Council transport group manager Richard Saunders said the DCC had consulted on proposals to move the road closure gate and improve signage, and a contractor would start this work early in the new year.

There was no proposal in the works to alter the road closure dates, he said.

Driving his team of five horses pulling a replica Cobb and Co coach over Old Dunstan Rd in 2007 is Peter Robson. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

But it remains to be seen if moving a gate and putting up a couple of new signs would stop the trespassers and abusive, dangerous drivers.

Just as the Otago Daily Times was wrapping up an interview with Const Lynch on an exposed section of the road, two hunters on quad bikes came roaring around the corner at speed, slowing and looking sheepish as they rolled past.

The pair immediately raised the suspicions of the rural officer.

''Better go and have a look at that,'' he said, before hopping in his police 4WD and shooting off after them.