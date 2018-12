The death of the 9-month-old baby in Napier is "not suspicious", police say.

Emergency services were alerted at 3.45am yesterday but a short time later it was confirmed the baby had died.

This afternoon, police say they have concluded their inquiries into the death.

"We have determined that the baby's death is not suspicious," a police spokesman said.

He said the matter will now be referred to the Coroner.