Holidaymakers trying to slip out of Auckland city for the Christmas break are being greeted with queues of traffic kilometres long.

It comes as the NZTA warns of delays on the Northern Motorway all through the week and south of the city ahead of Christmas Day, and forecasters warning of wild weather and heavy rain.

A Herald reader heading out the city has reported traffic queues on the Northern Motorway stretching 2km south of the tunnel up to Warkworth.

BE PREPARED: We are expecting traffic delays on #SH1 northbound through Puhoi, Warkworth & Wellsford every day this week (24-30 Dec) as holidaymakers get away. Check our holiday journeys tool for dates & times where delays are predicted: https://t.co/tMhQ28qKDP ^TP pic.twitter.com/HCFvc4wYBJ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 22, 2018

The New Zealand Transport Agency has warned traffic delays were expected between December 24 through to December 30 on SH1 northbound through Puhoi, Warkworth and Wellsford.

Traffic north of Wellington was also reported to be heavy, with congestion on SH1 between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.

UPDATE 3PM

Northbound traffic on #SH1 remains HEAVY. Traffic is also slow heading southbound through Ōtaki. Please continue to expect #delays and plan your journey accordingly. ^EL

https://t.co/1iCAR4t2nw — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 23, 2018

Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays.

Meanwhile, there are reports of heavy traffic south of Auckland this afternoon as holidaymakers head south for the Christmas break.

NZTA has warned motorists to expect heavy traffic over the weekend.

PLAN AHEAD: We are expecting traffic delays on #SH1 southbound through Takanini & Taupiri - & on #SH2 through Maramarua this week (24-30 Dec) as holidaymakers get away. Check our holiday journeys tool for dates & times where delays are predicted: https://t.co/tMhQ28qKDP ^TP pic.twitter.com/2Abe7VbdjW — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 23, 2018

Bad weather is likely to complicate driving conditions with heavy rain falling across part of Auckland and thunderstorm warnings in place for parts of the country.

A severe weather watch is also in force the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua which could mean heavy rain at times and possible isolated thunderstorms are on the way.

The MetService said the watch also includes the Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne, Northland and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island.

And Gisborne District Council is warning holidaymakers that MetService has issued a heavey rain watch for the region for the next 44 hours. Thunderstorms are possible which could create "localised issues" if they eventuated.

"You will be aware that we don't always put out Heavy Rain Watches but with so many people camping at this time of year I think it is only prudent to give everyone a heads up, so they can prepare for potentially bad weather and have some back up plans in place if it does eventuate."

Yesterday police urged Kiwis to take care on the roads after a horror 24 hours.

Four people died in separate crashes from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Steve Greally, national manager road policing, described the deaths as a "truly horrific start to the holiday season".

"Police are extremely saddened by the four deaths that have occurred on our roads over the last 24 hours," Greally said.

"We cannot imagine how this will impact the families of those involved at what is supposed to be a happy time of year. Our hearts go out to them.

"The last thing Police want to do is turn up on a loved one's doorstep in the days before Christmas and tell them someone is dead."

Greally said motorists had to realise that they needed to take on the responsibility that came with being on the road.

"This means giving driving your full attention, always wearing your seatbelt, and not driving drunk, drugged, or fatigued," he said.

"With more people on the roads over the holiday season, and with bad weather forecast for a number of regions in the coming days, it's also crucial that you drive to the conditions.

"We want everyone to make it where they're going safely, and to be around to spend the holidays with their loved ones."

One person died, one was seriously injured, and four others were injured in a crash near Mount Cook yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened on Mount Cook Rd north of Twizel.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash about 2.10pm. The road was closed for some hours and diversions put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

South Island emergency services also responded to a two-vehicle crash in Clutha which left a person trapped yesterday afternoon.

Lakeside Rd, Lovells Flat, was closed as emergency services attended the incident after being notified about 2.40pm.

This latest incidents follow three fatal crashes elsewhere in the country in the previous 24 hours.

One person died in a crash on Banks Peninsula yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of a car died in the noon crash in Okuti Valley, 50km southeast of Christchurch.

"A car went over a bank on Bossu Rd ... the sole occupant of the car has been confirmed deceased," the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

Another person died in a single-vehicle crash just before 4.30am yesterday on Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga. A second person was critically injured in the crash.

And a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch's Southern Motorway just before 9pm on Friday.

The man, who died at the scene, was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.