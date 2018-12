A 35-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after colliding with a truck while riding a Lime scooter, a police spokesman has confirmed.

Emergency services were rushed to Parnell in Auckland after receiving a call at 9.25am today.

"Police were at the scene at ambulance are in attendance, the person has been taken to hospital in a status two condition but that's all the details we have at the moment," the police spokesman told the Herald.