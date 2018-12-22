Police have revealed the person who died in the single-vehicle crash near Tauranga yesterday was a 21-year-old male.

The second occupant who was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition was a 34-year-old man.

Emergency services were rushed to Te Puna Rd at around 4.30am yesterday where it was reported a car turned over in a large drain.

Police said they would not be releasing names until the next of kin have been contacted.

Four people died in separate crashes from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Steve Greally, national manager road policing, described the deaths as a "truly horrific start to the holiday season".

"Police are extremely saddened by the four deaths that have occurred on our roads over the last 24 hours," Greally said.

One person died, one seriously injured, and four others injured after a crash near Mount Cook yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened on Mount Cook Rd north of Twizel.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash at about 2.10pm. The road was closed for some hours and diversions put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Another person died in a crash on Banks Peninsula yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of a car died in the noon crash in Okuti Valley, 50km southeast of Christchurch.

"A car went over a bank on Bossu Rd ... the sole occupant of the car has been confirmed deceased," the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been told and traffic management would remain while emergency services were at the scene.

More to come.