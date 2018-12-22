Four people have been hospitalised after a multi-car crash in Christchurch tonight.

About 9.20pm tonight St John ambulance was called to a three car crash on

McGregors Rd in the suburb of Linwood.

Four people were transported to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition.

Two other people were suffered moderate injures in the crash, and another passenger had minor injures.

The accident follows a horror 24 hours on New Zealand roads, after four people died in separate crashes from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.