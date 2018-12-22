A boat has rolled on the Rangitata River in the South Island, injuring one person on board.

Two St John Ambulance vehicles were called to the scene near Mount Peel, south west of Christchurch at 12.55pm.

Police confirmed a boat had rolled on the river and one person was injured.

St John said, in an alert, the patient's condition was considered serious. The injured person was rushed to Christchurch Hospital. A helicopter was dispatched.

Rangitata River runs adjacent to Rangitata Gorge Rd, which winds its way up to the well-known Mesopotamia Station.

There is an area between the station and Peel Forest where people can put boats in the river which features white water rapids as well as sections of flat water suitable for fishing and jet-boating.