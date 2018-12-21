With the first day of many people's Christmas holidays starting today, congestion is beginning to build as large numbers of people head to popular holiday destinations.

Exactly where and when are likely to be the busiest times on our country's main roads has been calculated by the New Zealand Transport Agency to help motorists plan and avoid delays.

Northland

SH1 at Whangarei is expected to be busy from 8.30am to 6.30pm, and at Kawakawa from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

Auckland

Interactive maps show the most congested areas. Auckland's SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford and at Takanini are problem areas.

Traffic between Puhoi and Wellsford is expected to be at its heaviest between 10.30am and 4.30pm today heading north, and at Takanini from 8.30am until midday.

BE PREPARED: HOLIDAY JOURNEYS START FRIDAY With many people finishing up work for the year tomorrow, we are expecting traffic to become very heavy heading south from Auckland in the afternoon (Fri 21 Dec) between midday & 6:00pm, and again on Saturday morning (22 Dec) from 8:00am until midday. We also expect heavy traffic for those starting their holiday journeys heading north of Auckland on Friday. Traffic is likely to be heaviest northbound through the middle of each day over the weekend, starting tomorrow (Fri 21 Dec) so please allow extra time. Check our holiday journeys tool: http://nzta.govt.nz/holidayjourneys for dates & times where we predict traffic will be heaviest around the Auckland and Northland regions over the holiday period. Remember, the journey is part of the holiday! ^TP Posted by NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland on Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Traffic is likely to be heaviest northbound through the middle of each day over the weekend, and the NZTA is advising motorists to allow extra time for travel.

"To help alleviate these problems we recommend planning your travel well in advance and travelling outside the busiest periods," it said.

Waikato

Busy areas are expected to be SH1 at Karapiro, south of Cambridge, between 8am and 4pm, at Taupiri, north of Hamilton, from 10.30am to 5pm,

and on SH2 at Maramarua from 8am to 3.30pm.

An earlier police incident on SH1 Waikato Expressway, between Koura Dr and Avalon Dr roundabout, has now been cleared and congestion is easing.

FINAL UPDATE 11:50AM

SH1 is now fully OPEN in Avalon, Hamilton. Thank you for your patience as congestion eases. ^EL

— NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 21, 2018

Bay of Plenty

The areas to look out for in the Bay of Plenty are SH29 in the Kaimais from 9.30am to 5pm, and SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi from 10.30am to 11.30pm, and between Tauranga and Katikati from 11.30am to 6pm.

Napier

State Highway 5 at Te Pohue, north of Napier, is expected to be busy from 11.30am to 5pm.

Taranaki

State Highway 3 at Mount Messenger will be busy from 12pm to 4pm.

Manawatu-Wanganui

Congestion in the central North Island is expected to hit SH3 at Whanganui between 10am and 12.30pm, on SH1 between Taihape and Waiouru from 8.30am to 5pm, and on SH2 from Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville SH3 from 11am to 4.30pm.

Wellington

The capital is currently experiencing heavy traffic on SH1 at the Kapiti Coast which is due to last until 6.30pm, and on SH2 at Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston, which is expected to be busy until 5pm.

A vehicle fire on SH1 at Aotea that was blocking northbound lanes between the Porirua on-ramp and Whitford Brown off-ramp has now been cleared and congestion has eased.

SH1 AOTEA, NORTHBOUND - FIRE - FINAL UPDATE 1:30PM

Both northbound lanes are now OPEN and congestion has fully EASED. ^EL

— NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 22, 2018

Nelson-Marlborough-Tasman

Heading south, traffic is expected to begin building on SH6 at Murchison, on SH63 at St Arnaud, and on SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim.

State Highway 60 at Motueka is likely to become problematic over the New Year period.

West Coast

The West Coast is expected to avoid the Christmas chaos, but holiday traffic is forecast to build over the New Year.

Canterbury

In Canterbury, State Highway 1 is expected to get congested in various places over the next few days.

Motorists should expect delays at Waipara, Timaru, between Ashburton and Christchurch, Waimakariri and Kaikoura.

Congestion is also expected on SH75 at Akaroa Peninsula, on SH7 in the Lewis Pass, on SH79 at Geraldine, and on SH73 through Arthur's Pass.

Otago

SH8 east of Wanaka and SH6 at Queenstown are likely to get busy over the New Year period, with the December 30 and January 2 looking to be some of the worst days on the road.