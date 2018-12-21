Roads are closed in Hamilton and traffic is backed up around the city as police deal with an incident on a Waikato Expressway overbridge this morning.

It is understood a distressed teenage girl is being spoken to by police at the scene.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said the young woman was sitting on a balustrade on the overbridge on Wairere Dr.

Officers are trying to coax her from the bridge after a family member called police at 8.30am.

The road bridge passes over the expressway near the turnoff to Wintec and near The Base shopping mall.

Burgess said a number of other police officers were also at the scene directing the traffic.

Northbound lanes are closed at the Avalon Dr/State Highway 1 on ramp and southbound lanes are closed at the SH 1/SH 39 (Koura D) off ramp.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency personnel and signage in the area.

