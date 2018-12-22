Gumboots, sunscreen, jandals, and jumpers - pack it all if you are heading away these holidays, the MetService has urged holidaymakers.

Holiday hotspots around New Zealand are more likely to be lukewarm and a little wet until after Christmas - but toward New Year they should start to live up to their name.

As holidaymakers head away to some of New Zealand's most popular beaches by car and boat MetService has urged people to keep up to date with the weather.

Lisa Murray from MetService said the weather was changeable at this time of the year and long-range forecasts were computer generated so were just a "heads up."

"At the moment the weather until Boxing Day has been forecasted by a meteorologist but after that, it is based on the computer weather modelling system."

The best place to be next week was Queenstown with the lakes and small towns around the South Island destination bathed in sunshine.

Murray said Queenstown was set to be a stunning day on Christmas Day, with a forecast high of 27 degrees, and the days either side of it were also looking good.

The computer forecast for later in the week, just ahead of New Years, showed some rain but Murray said that might change.

"It's a bit tricky to forecast that far out so we urge people to check the website or get the Metservice app on their phone so they can be prepared."

Like Queenstown, Nelson was also set for great holiday weather in the coming week, with warm, sunny days averaging around 22 degrees.

"Nelson is going to be great Christmas Day with perfect barbeque weather," Murray said.

"You will also get the barbeque done in Wellington and Christchurch but the weather in those parts won't be quite as nice as Nelson."

There was a possibility of showers however in the Nelson Ranges.

Boxing Day would see some wet relief for the garden but then it was back to sunshine.

People holidaying in Wellington could expect slightly cloudy weather and "a few spots of rain" Murray said.

Things are not expected to be as fine in the North Island with showers expected throughout next week - some heavy.

Revellers heading to Gisborne's popular music festival Rhythm and Vines were urged by organisers to prepare for anything.

Gumboots and a good waterproof tent were on the list of must haves, as was sunscreen, warm clothes for cooler evenings and jandals for around the campsite.

Rain is expected to fall on the site at Waiohika Estate vineyard in the days before the event but the long-range forecast hinted at sunshine and light wind for the three days of partying.

Murray said Coromandel, Bay of Islands and Taupo would see cloud until Boxing Day.

If the long-range weather forecast is accurate Paihia in the Bay of Islands will be a hotspot after Christmas with light breezes and plenty of sunshine.

Ryder Wheeler, 4, and Aaron Raureti enjoy a paddle at Napier's Sandy Beach. Photo / Duncan Brown

Those holidaying in Auckland better have a good book or indoor activities planned because showers, heavier rain, and strong northeasterlies were forecast.

The long-range forecast for Auckland is a bit brighter with sunshine and temperatures around 24 degrees expected.

The MetService online forecast is updated each day and Murray said the app was a must have for people heading away.

"There will be those driving around the break and there is likely to be weather warnings," Murray said.

"With the app, you can plan trips around the weather and if there is a severe weather warning a banner pops up on your phone."