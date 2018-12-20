Two English children will spend their Christmas stranded in New Zealand after a crash that killed one of their mothers and left the other with critical injuries.

Ben Sargent, 6, and his sister Olivia, 9, were holidaying with their mothers Kerry and Jules Sargent in October when the family were involved in a head-on collision, the Daily Mail reported.

Kerry Sargent, 42, from Gloucester in England, was killed in the October 22 crash when the family were travelling near Whangarei.

She had been a front seat passenger in one of the two vehicles that rolled.

Advertisement

Olivia Sargent, nine, and Ben, six, were holidaying in New Zealand when the crash occurred. Photo / Daily Mail

Her partner Jules was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

While the children were not seriously injured in the crash, Jules' injuries were deemed too serious for her to travel. She is now recovering with a friend of the family.

According to the Daily Mail report, Olivia and Ben were also being cared for by friends.

They would be schooled here while their mother underwent physiotherapy.

Family friend Alan York had set up a GoFundMe page for the trio, to help create some "magical moments" they could look forward to.

Police at the scene of a double fatal accident on SH1 south of Whangārei in October. Photo / File

"Days out, holidays, all of these will provide light during the darker times," the page read.

"Over the next year, we will be organising a number of fundraising events to raise money for Ben and Olivia."

The page had so far raised a little more than $5000.