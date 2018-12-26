Sailor, John Marshall loves to go fast so when he discovered Blokarts it seemed to be the perfect sport.

He met another Blokart owner and Blokart Hawke's Bay was born, for owners of the high-adrenalin land yachts to get together for races.

"We then found out there were 15 to 20 carts that were hiding in garages around the place," Marshall said. "But we didn't have a track, so we spoke to the council.

"I think they were quite keen to get us off the walkways.

Advertisement

"Wayne Jack CEO suggested this site and it has turned out to be a really good choice."

The cost of a purpose-built track almost ended their dream before it began, until the community rallied behind them.

"Higgins have been amazing – they've really gone above and beyond. As a result, we have a fully sealed track," he said.

"There are 200,000 tonnes of base course on that track and Holcim supplied it at a very sharp rate.

"Ian Dick Concrete laid 400m of curbing, for nothing.

"Bridgeman Concrete supplied 25,000 cubic metres of concrete, for nothing.

"So without the businesses coming on board we would not have a track."

Priced round $4000 to $5000, Blokarts are a New Zealand design that can fit in the back of a car and are capable of travelling three times the speed of the wind.

There are estimated to be 15,000 Blokarts worldwide with a bi-annual world champs, held this year in Spain.

Marshall says Blokarts are easier to learn than sailing on water.

"They are huge fun, in fact they talk about the Blokart grin. When you put someone in a cart they just come back grinning."

When it comes to racing, there are no gender divisions but there are weight divisions.

Blokart Hawke's Bay, on Napier's Prebensen Drive, is looking for new members and plans to be part of the nationwide Blokart circuit.