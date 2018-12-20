Two courier drivers will be on Santa's naughty list this year after they were caught on camera throwing packages between their delivery vans.

Footage shows the back ends of the two vans facing each other while the drivers heave items from one van to the next.

Mike Crawford posted the video filmed somewhere between Wellington and Wairarapa to Facebook this afternoon and provided some entertaining commentary.

"These are your Christmas gifts with Fastway," he said.

"Look at the care and precision that they handle our gifts with ... love to see those fragile gear being biffed around like that. This is the fast way, so they say."

Crawford said he had been watching them for around five minutes before he started filming.

Two courier drivers have been caught throwing packages between delivery vans. Photo / Facebook

In a statement, Fastway chief executive Scott Jenys said the two workers had let down the company at the busiest time of year.

"This is an isolated incident and I can assure you that our drivers and franchise business owners take immense pride in their roles," he said.

"We are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these two drivers and we've acted swiftly to commence disciplinary action.

"Fastway will be taking the necessary employment action as this is a misconduct issue and we don't condone this behaviour."

Since the video was posted to Facebook it has been shared over 2500 times and been seen by just shy of 90,000 people.

Commentators on the post have called Crawford's commentary "gold" while others took the time to address the delivery drivers.

"I don't really want to laugh because this could be one of my packages but the guy recording had me in fits," one user wrote.

"Fastaway Couriers show some respect," said another.

Jenyns said the drivers of the vans were disappointed and wanted to apologise for their actions.