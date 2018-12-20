There have been reports of an Owhata property being struck by lightning this afternoon.

The fire service is at the scene.

The fire service is attending a house struck by lightning in Duggan Drive. Photo / Ben Fraser

Heather Lilly was at home when the lightning hit her property.

"I saw the flash and the bang was just indescribable.

"Stuff went flying everywhere, I don't know if I was hit. I quickly got the cell phone and rang my husband and then I rang my daughter.

"It seemed to come from nowhere," Lilly said.

The lightning strike made a hole in the concrete, damaged a tree, destroyed pots and blew dirt and grass up under the house.

Neighbour Debbie McLeod said she was at the back of her house.

"I heard lots of thunder and there was this huge big bang and I thought 'Jesus'," she said.

A metservice spokesperson confirmed in the past two hours there were 78 lightening strikes in the Rotorua area.

He said between the hours of 1pm and 2pm 18.2mm of rain was measured at the airport

he also said the forecast is not going to remain this way come tomorrow.

More to come