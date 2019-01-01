On the edge of the Hauraki Gulf lies the idyllic Great Barrier Island (Aotea). It is home to less than 1000 resilient and tight-knit permanent residents. But not all is well – an uncontrollable "feral" pig problem is causing tensions in this small community.

"People are getting more and more annoyed about it," says Dr Raoul Stuart, a Medlands Beach homeowner. Pigs have been invading his property for years, so now Dr Stuart and other residents are taking matters into their own hands in an attempt to eradicate these "pests". But it's how these pigs are categorised that's at the heart of the debate – are they pests, pork or even pets?

Christina Spence is a long-time resident and partner of Johnny Blackwell – a fourth generation islander. "The pigs were introduced as a food source," says Spence and she thinks it is great that they are still able to hunt them today. Her views are shared with several of the island's small, but active hunting community - including her son Wayde Blackwell. They argue that many residents rely on wild pork to sustain their families and friends.

Wayde Blackwell, as well as others on the island, farms and keeps pigs as pets too, which only complicates matters further. What happens if these semi-tame swine get loose? Will Wayde Blackwell's pet pig and best mate Pumba put a hoof wrong and end up on a plate? Dr Stuart believes the pigs he has seen roaming free are being "cultivated" for the dinner table.

"Everyone's got a differing opinion about it," says Spence.

For a guide to the main characters, read on...

Meet the stars of Pig Politics

Wayde Blackwell and Pumba the pig. Photo /Pig Politics

Wayde Blackwell

Johnny and Christina's eldest son, Wayde, lives with his young family in the house his great great grandfather built. "Wayde's always loved pigs" his wife Danni describes. If you had to list his favourite things it'd be hunting, pigs and his family.

Pumba the pet pig and best mate of Wayde Blackwell. Photo / Pig Politics

Pumba

In a fenced paddock on the Blackwell's property lives Pumba, Wayde's best mate and pet pig. Wayde found Pumba when he was barely the size of a beer bottle and nearly dead on the side of the road. Now fully grown, Pumba spends his days rooting around the Blackwells' paddocks. "He'll be the lucky one," Wayde's mum Christina says, that is unless he puts a hoof wrong like their last pet Crackle.

Christina Blackwell and Johnny Black. Photo / Pig Politics

Johnny and Christina Blackwell

Christina (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Maru) and Johnny Blackwell, a fourth generation islander, live at the base of the Sugar Loaf, on the other side of Medlands Beach. In Christina's words, they "became very good friends very fast because [Johnny] rode motorbikes and chased pigs". They have three children – their two sons live on their property and their daughter, a rugby player, regularly visits them. They are prolific hunters on the island. Johnny celebrates pigs with a huge boar tattoo on his head, which his eldest son, Wayde, helped design.

Dr Raoul Stuart. Photo / Pig Politics

Dr Raoul Stuart

Dr Raoul Stuart has had a house on Medlands Beach for over 15 years. The property is fully fenced, but several times he has arrived home to find what looked like a "rotary hoe" had gone through his garden. Raoul has contacted the Department of Conservation and made submissions to the Auckland Council about their pest management plan to no avail.

John (not his real name) is frustrated with the wild pigs. Photo / Pig Politics

"John"

"Only good pig on my property is a dead pig, as far as I'm concerned," says John (not his real name), who has been the owner of a 12-acre property overlooking Medlands Beach for well over a decade. He was drawn to the island for the surf and relaxed lifestyle, but has been increasingly frustrated with the presence of the pigs. "They're annihilating my property every year!", he says, so he's set up two pig traps, and has "no scruples about killing them" should he catch them on his land. John is also a vegetarian.

Luke Coles, Deputy Chairman on the Great Barrier Island local board. Photo / Pig Politics

Luke Coles

Luke Coles is the deputy chairman on the island's local board and "the guy that gets given all the jobs nobody wants to deal with". Over the past couple of years he has been doing his best to set up an agreement so the local board can advocate on behalf of the hunters' club to try and resolve some of the community conflict with the pigs. This is no easy task, but Luke's the kind of bloke that tries to see things from different perspectives. He describes this problem as "very symbolic of two worlds colliding – the old school and the new".

Fenella Christian, Department of Conservation (DoC ) ranger on Great Barrier Island. Photo / Pig Politics

Fenella Christian

As a ranger for the Department of Conservation on Great Barrier Island, Fenella deals with "cats, rats and tourists – people looking for information". She does her best to respond when people contact her about the pigs, but the issue becomes quite complex when the pigs aren't always on DoC property. She believes "what people forget is if these pests are eradicated we end up with phenomenal forest and wildlife".