Footage has emerged of a man dangerously riding a Lime Scooter on a busy Auckland roundabout, just metres away from a motorway onramp.

Yesterday the man, wearing shorts, a T-shirt and no helmet, was snapped by motorists riding through the Greenlane roundabout down Greenlane West Rd.

The incident occurred at 5pm during peak hour traffic. The e-scooter rider can be seen riding in the middle of the lanes as cars use the road.

He was heading in the direction of Epsom when he was caught on camera.

A Police spokesperson told the Herald Lime Scooter riders could be charged if they're caught riding on the roads.

"The Police view is that all modes of transport should be operated safely and in consideration with all other users of roads, footpaths or any other public place they are used," a spokesperson said.



"Police's message is always to keep safe when using any kind of vehicle. With scooters, be considerate of other road or footpath users, travel at safe speeds for the conditions, don't drink and ride, and we recommend wearing a helmet for your own safety.



"Anyone using a vehicle that is not classified as a motor vehicle, such as a scooter, can be charged with careless or inconsiderate use of that vehicle if the circumstances warrant an intervention of that nature."

The incident comes just days after another man illegally attempted to ride a Lime scooter across Auckland's Harbour bridge.

The man was caught green-handed by witnesses on Saturday as he headed north over the bridge.

A police spokeswoman said officers rushed to the scene and moved both man and scooter off the bridge to a safe area.

The spokeswoman confirmed it was illegal to ride electric scooters on the Harbour Bridge.

The man rode the e-scooter over the harbour bridge.

Last Thursday a woman suffered horrendous injuries after a crash while riding a Lime.

Amy Gianfrancesco says she'll never again be a "sucker" for Lime scooters after she went flying off one, leaving her with a fractured neck, a lost tooth and severe facial bruising.

She was found unconscious on the side of the road and was taken to hospital.

Gianfrancesco fractured her C7 vertebrae, at the base of her neck.

According to Lime, more than 100,000 people have used the service in its first two months.

The company's end-of-year report found 22 per cent of riders had replaced vehicle transportation with an e-scooter on their last trip.

The statistic equates to 20,000 fewer vehicle trips on city roads in the past two months, the company said.

In Auckland 56 per cent of riders reported commuting to and from work or university during their most recent Lime trip.

But not everyone is a fan of Lime scooters.

As of December 9 there had been 408 e-scooter ACC claims, since the launch of Lime Scooters on October 14 - of these 251 were in Auckland and 141 in Christchurch.