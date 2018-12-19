Overnight crashes in Auckland and Nelson have claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured four other people.

One person died shortly after midnight after a car hit a power pole in the Auckland suburb of Green Bay. A second person received critical injuries and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Godley Rd in Green Bay remains closed, but is expected to reopen this morning with traffic management in place.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift supervisor Scott Osmond said they responded to the accident, saying initial reports were that the car was on fire.

At the scene they found a car crashed into a pole, and no fire, but it is believed a small fire was extinguished by a local.

In Nelson, one person was killed and three people were taken to Nelson Hospital with serious injures following a crash in Stoke.

The crash occurred on Whakatu Drive shortly after 12.30am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said one person was trapped in the car and firefighters had to pull them out.

Those injured were aged from their mid-20s to 30s.

Fixed wing planes with intensive care teams have been sent to take two or three patients to Wellington or Christchurch.