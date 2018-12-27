Fire emergency call takers put their feet up, used Facebook, talked on personal mobile phones, turned on a TV game show and swapped banter during shifts, official documents show.

The 111 call takers at Fire and Emergency New Zealand [FENZ] communication centres around the country were admonished in an email and minutes of manager meetings throughout 2018, documents released to the Herald under the Official Information Act show.

At one meeting in May a request was made to shift managers to "tighten up" on staff who had fallen foul of general standards.

"Management have been disappointed by the dropping of some simple standards such as facial hair/uniform/feet on desks and cellphone use."

The correct uniform was to be made available to all and worn, the minutes stated.

In another meeting on June 28, the issue of banter in communication centres was raised.

"Banter can be good but staff need to be mindful of staff in fire comms and police comms and how it may affect them and tone things down.

"Be mindful of bullying and who is listening. New staff are also starting and are young and may not be used to some of the things that are said to staff members which could have a negative effect on them."

At a communications centre tactical meeting on August 10, minutes under general business show the concerns raised again.

"Personal cellphones/devices," one point was headed. "Reminder no games, etc during day. Should not be seen.

"Spare desks/chairs. Desks not to be left up when not attended. Police chairs not to be left cluttering the fire area.

"Sleeping. Night shift is a waking shift. No feet up on chairs, stools. No blankets."

The issue of social media in the workplace was raised again by Central Communications Centre manager Andrew Tollison in an email to the team on August 28 entitled "Comcen visitors".

"Earlier this week we had visitors from NHQ [national headquarters] come in," Tollison wrote.

"All five FENZ desktops had Facebook displayed on them, and there was a conversation going on over the top of the screens about some funny post that was playing.

"During this same visit we also had two staff just yakking away on their personal cellphones - not really a good look."

Tollison continued, reminding staff to be professional when the centre had visitors.

"Only work-related websites should be visible etc. Also I have noticed that the TV is being turned on earlier and earlier - 15:05 it was on the other day - there was no national sporting or news event on or anything - just a game show.

"I don't want to seem that I am turning into a Grinch here - I just want us all to have pride in our workplace."

Tollison said he did not want to have to limit access to the internet or mobile phones but "if word got back to other parts of our organisation I may not have a choice".

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the organisation acknowledged that some communications centre staff working the night shift may experience fatigue from time to time, and that rest breaks needed to be managed accordingly.

"All staff are expected to arrive for work rested and prepared for their duty shifts."

He said the fire service had strict procedures and protocols in place as well as guidelines for social media use.

"We have full confidence that no emergency calls are missed or delayed due to personal activities."