A missing 15-year-old girl reported missing earlier this month has been found safe and well.

Counties Manukau Police yesterday made a Facebook appeal after Shanee Porter was reported missing earlier in December.

Yesterday, another missing teenager Mia Cooper was found "safe and well" after being missing since Friday.

Fifteen-year-old Cooper's disappearance made headlines after her mother Tracey Stewart posted an emotional plea for help on Facebook.

Advertisement

Police had first received a missing person report on Saturday morning, and the North Shore teen had not been seen since the evening before.

Stewart had not seen the teen all weekend when she made the post on Facebook on Sunday evening.

"This is by far the hardest thing I have had to write and we do not want or need anyone's judgement, gossip or speculation," she posted.

"We just need your help.

The post went viral on Facebook with more than 44,000 people sharing her message and an outpouring of supportive messages rushing in for the family.