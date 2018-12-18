Counties Manukau Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating missing teenager Shanee Porter.

The appeal was made on Facebook this evening after the 15-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this month.

"Police believe there are associates in the Counties Manukau area who know where she may be," police said online.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts or with information which might help locate Porter are asked to contact the police.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Prevention Sergeant at Otahuhu Station on 09 259 1213.

Earlier today it was reported missing North Shore teenager Mia Cooper was found "safe and well" after being missing since Friday.

Fifteen-year-old Cooper's disappearance made headlines after her mother Tracey Stewart posted an emotional plea for help on Facebook.

Police had first received a missing person report on Saturday morning, and the North Shore teen had not been seen since the evening before.

Stewart had not seen the teen all weekend when she made the post on Facebook on Sunday evening.

"This is by far the hardest thing I have had to write and we do not want or need anyone's judgement, gossip or speculation," she posted.

"We just need your help.

The post went viral on Facebook with more than 44,000 people sharing her message and an outpouring of supportive messages rushing in for the family.