Medical researchers in Auckland have been given a $10,000 boost all in the name of science - and in the spirit of Christmas.

The Auckland Medical Research Foundation is one of a dozen Kiwi charities to receive a slice of $120,000 in Auckland Airport's 12 Days of Christmas initiative this year.

The charity has been around since 1955, established by a group of prominent medical specialists and businessmen who thought there needed to be an Auckland-based entity that would foster the Auckland medical research community as well as helping local scientists.

Its object is simple - to promote research of high scientific purpose to improve the medical care of all New Zealanders.

Executive director Sue Brewster said medical research was hugely important as it affected everyone and the outcomes of which could make a difference in people's lives.

"Even now when we go for an X-ray. Things like that just weren't possible before."

The charity funds research that covers the full spectrum of medical and health sciences, Brewster said, and every dollar donated is committed to research.

"For us, a lot of research is a long term outcome. But it actually gives hope, it really does.

"For us, that $10,000 - that will basically change lives."

The charity will use its grant to get researchers to attend a biomedical and health research workshop that supplements and supports their research project.

Auckland Airport spokeswoman Helen James said one of the key reasons they chose the charity as a winner was its link to one of the areas the airport focuses on, as a socially responsible business - education.

"It's important that health professionals can access educational workshops that will help bring better health outcomes for New Zealanders."