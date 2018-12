A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after their bike and a car collided near Whangamatā.

The motorbike and car collided near the entrance to Whangamatā on State Highway 25, which links the beachside town with Waihi.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood said the crash happened at 10.15am.

The road is now closed as the police serious crash unit investigate.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition.