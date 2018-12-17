A pillion passenger has died after falling off the back of a motorcycle during in a crash in Tauranga.

Police and emergency services responded to the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles on Bethlehem Rd about 5.50pm.

"Two motorbikes were riding through the town centre, one with a pillion passenger on board," police said.

"The pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, has come off the back of one of the bikes and has suffered a fatal head injury.

"The other riders suffered moderate injuries and have been taken to hospital."

Next-of-kin are yet to be advised and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating

