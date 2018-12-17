Police have discovered a body in the river near the Waipawa River Bridge this afternoon.

The male's body has yet to be formally identified but it's understood to be that of missing fisherman Peter Koziol.

The 55-year-old, from Palmerston North, planned to fish the Waipawa River but had been missing for more than a week.

An earlier search had been called off days ago as the river was too swollen for the police dive squad.

His vehicle had since been discovered near the river.

The death is now before the coroner.