A mother's petition calling for a longer sentence for the woman who killed her teenage son in a drunken hit and run is nearing 100,000 supporters.

Charlene Kraatskow started the petition after 19-year-old Rouxle Le Roux was sentenced to 11 months' home detention and 250 hours' community service for the death of Kraatskow's 15-year old son Nathan.

Nathan died in May when Le Roux, a learner driver, hit him at an intersection in Albany in north Auckland.

Le Roux had drunk wine and smoked cannabis earlier in the day before her Mercedes crashed into Kraatskow as he crossed the intersection on a small bike.

Advertisement

Nathan died at the scene. Le Roux and her two passengers failed to stop.

Le Roux was sentenced in the Auckland District Court on Friday for dangerous driving causing death.

Unhappy with the sentence, on Saturday Charlene Kraatskow started a petition on Change.org questioning the New Zealand justice system and calling on prosecutors to appeal Le Roux's sentence and seek a harsher penalty.

"I don't think taking someone's life and only getting 11 months' home detention is setting a very good precedent for the kids of today," she told the Herald.

"They see they can smoke weed, get in a car drunk, drive and then can kill someone and get 11 months' home detention."

Nathan Kraatskow died when hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Albany. Photo / Supplied

The petition has received more than 90,000 supporters.

People are also posting across social media about the perceived "privilege" involved in Le Roux's sentencing, compared to 21-year-old Broc Kawhena who was sentenced to four years' jail for a drunken hit and run in 2017.

National is calling for a fresh look at sentencing for serious offending.

National's Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell told Newshub they felt like sentencing was "going in the wrong direction".

"We feel like the risk is being transferred to the community, we feel like this is going to be a growing trend around very light sentences."

Justice Minister Andrew Little disagrees.

"All the laws we have in place are the laws we've had in place for a few years now, and judges have to be left to do their decision," he told Newshub.