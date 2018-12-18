This Christmas, the Herald is featuring 12 charities which have been chosen to get a $10,000 grant from Auckland Airport as part of its 12 Days of Christmas charity campaign. The $120,000 comes from generous travellers who donate money in globes throughout the airport.

Dance is a form of expression many people love to take part in - no matter your age, background, capabilities or non-capabilities.

Kiwi charity Touch Compass is a dance company that is all about inclusion and has members who have some kind of disability.

Established in 1997, the company creates experiences and dance pieces for all audiences and for disabled and non-disabled performers.

Advertisement

Project manager Diane Eaglesome said: "We cater for youth and adults and have opportunities at community and professional level.

"We are involved in many kinds of performance including dance, theatre, film, installation, street art, to name a few."

Members of the company perform at events in local communities as well as around the country and sometimes overseas.

"We enjoy collaboration with arts organisations and support other groups to offer inclusive opportunities and make inclusive work.''

Touch Compass is one of a dozen Kiwi charities to receive a chunk of $120,000 in this year's Auckland Airport 12 Days of Christmas initiative.

Their grant will go towards the production of a performance work that weaves in Pasifika culture and tikanga Māori.

The work will be developed over the next few months and throughout next year before the finishing product is showcased at arts festivals and events around the country and possibly overseas.

"Currently, we offer classes for youth and adults in the community in contemporary, youth and adults in the community - in contemporary, youth theatre and hip hop.

"We are looking to expand these classes in 2019."

Auckland Airport spokeswoman Helen James said: "We're proud of the role we play in bringing people together and we're delighted to support a performing arts company that values inclusiveness, empowers participants and inspires audiences.''