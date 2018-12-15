Police and family of a Christchurch woman missing since Thursday are concerned for her welfare.

Leana King, 52, was last seen near her home in Linwood on the morning of December 13.

She is European, 167cm tall, and was last seen wearing a red top.

Police and King's family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen King, or has any information they think might help police, is urged to call Acting Detective Sergeant Daniel Overend of Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

