Thorin Nelson has faced a battle no child should have to.

The 10-year-old Rotorua boy was diagnosed with leukaemia in July 2013.

He spent more than three years getting treatments, was in and out of school and regularly travelled to Starship children's hospital.

His mother, Karen Fisher, said Thorin's treatment was "long and gruelling".

"He finished in September 2016 but he lost his father in November 2016 in a car accident so it's been a tough time."

Now Thorin is in full remission and doing well. After having low energy levels, he's now able to get back into mountain biking which he always loved.

Last week, Make-A-Wish New Zealand brought a little bit of joy to Thorin and helped him get back into mountain biking by granting his "one true wish".

Thorin Nelson. 10, with mountain biker Sam Gaze. Photo / Supplied

"Thorin was quite specific, he wanted a Stumpjumper bike because his dad had one," Fisher said.

On Thursday, Thorin was gifted the Stumpjumper ST Comp Carbon 29 12-Speed mountain bike he wished for. It was presented to him by gold medalist mountain biker Sam Gaze.

Make-A-Wish New Zealand had been working with Cyclezone to make Thorin's wish come true by sourcing the gear. Cyclezone provided the bike at a discounted price then donated a helmet, gloves and drink bladder.

Fisher said the gift was amazing.

"On the day he was quite overwhelmed but handled himself well. He cycled halfway home after.

"He's been on it constantly and is even sleeping with it in his bedroom," she said.

"I think it's just amazing gift at the end of a very hard and gruelling time and difficult time."

Fisher said it had been heartbreaking watching Thorin go through what he had and the bike was an acknowledgement of the major journey Thorin and the whole family had gone through.

"It's just amazing. Thank you to everybody out there who does gift to these causes like the Child Cancer Foundation, Starship and Make-A-Wish. What they offer families and children going through this really does help and make a difference to make you feel you're not on your own."