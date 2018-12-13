A man who was murdered at a property in Sandringham, Auckland, has been named as 55-year-old Shannon Shelby Baker.

Baker was found deceased at an address on Calgary St, Sandringham on Tuesday morning.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said the scene examination is continuing today and police staff remain at the property.

"His family, who are extremely upset, have requested privacy at this time," he said.

"We are working to piece together the circumstances leading up towards the death.

"We are also following lines of inquiry in relation to the movements of Baker in the days leading up to his death."

Police earlier said the circumstances of Baker's death were unclear.

"Police are working to ascertain what has taken place and investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, which is still being treated as unexplained at this stage," Detective Pascoe said on Tuesday.

A homicide investigation was launched on Wednesday.

"We are following lines of inquiries and working hard to identify anyone responsible to ensure they are held to account," Pascoe earlier said.

Police also want to hear from anyone who was in recent contact with Baker.

"We would like to speak to anyone who has spoken with Baker in the past month," Pascoe said.

Anyone with information that could be vital to the investigation is encouraged to contact police by phoning 0800 EPOPEUS (0800 376 7387) or email OpEPOPEUS@police.govt.nz.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.