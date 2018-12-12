Hawke's Bay police are searching for missing fisherman, Peter Koziol who was last seen by friends on Sunday.

The 55-year-old, from Palmerston North was last believed to be fly-fishing on the Waipawa River on Monday.

Police have concerns for his whereabouts and are urging the public to contact them for any sightings.

Anyone with information or sightings of Mr Koziol or his vehicle, a blue Ford falcon, registration ZG4508 is urged to contact Hawke's Bay Police on (06) 831 0815.

