Slipping on rugs while carrying too many presents, bailing while taking a new bike for its first spin and getting squashed by falling Christmas trees all come with a friendly warning from ACC.

With 12 days until Christmas, ACC is releasing a series of "fun videos" online featuring odd Christmas injuries to avoid.

During the summer holidays people tend to relax and change their regular routine and while some might say that's how accidents happen, the truth is that most injuries are preventable, ACC's head of injury prevention Isaac Carlson said.

Last year more than 4000 New Zealanders were injured on Christmas Day alone, with 2530 head collisions, 132 Xmas tree injures and 1190 bike accidents over the season accounting for $3500,000 worth of ACC claims.

A further 28 people were hurt while cooking or barbecuing, and 22 were injured cleaning the house before or after Christmas Day visit from friends and family.

"The perils of falling Christmas trees, hanging the fairy lights and flying wine corks play a starring role in the video series because we know people can probably relate to these weird Christmas injuries," Carlson said.

He said he hoped the videos would start conversation on just how many injuries were preventable.

The number of road injuries was 405, including 142 relating to motorcycles.

Beach and swimming accidents accounted for another 171 injuries. Young people and males accounted for more than one third of preventable drownings.

Carlson said the key thing was to teach young people how to asses and manage risks in their surroundings, so they can have fun with their friends and family, safely.

Alcohol-related injuries also took a toll, accounting for more than one in 10 of all ACC claims.

The reality is more you drink, the greater the risk of injury.

"To reduce your risk, set a limit on your drinking and stick to it, eat plenty of food and pace yourself with water or other non-alcoholic drinks," Carlson said.

Tips to prevent Xmas injures:

• Wipe up spills as soon as they happen.

• Fasten loose rugs to the floor.

• Run power cords along the walls, not across walkways.

• Make sure there's adequate lighting indoors and outdoors.

• Clear away toys and clutter

• Wear shoes if you head out to play a game of soccer or cricket.

• If you suspect a blow to the head or body has caused concussion, make sure you get to a GP or the A&E.