A Wellington roadworker injured in a two-car crash has been discharged from hospital, police say.

The worker was struck after two cars collided on Wadestown Rd yesterday afternoon, and was initially identified as being in a critical condition.

But a police spokeswoman today said the man's injuries were not as bad as the initial assessment indicated, and that he was able to be discharged from hospital today.



"He is now at home recovering," she said.

"Enquiries are still ongoing to establish exactly how the crash happened."