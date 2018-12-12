Water restrictions are being put in place next week in the Levin area.

Restrictions in Levin and Ōhau are due to the flows in the Ōhau River dropping below 2500 litres per second and demand for water rising above 10,000 cubic metres per day.

Meanwhile, restrictions in Foxton and Foxton Beach are due to an increasing demand for water.

The level 1 water restrictions will be in place from Monday until further notice for all council water supplies in those areas.

The restrictions mean soaker hoses and garden sprinklers may only be used from 5am to 7am and from 7pm to 9pm on alternate days.

Houses with even street numbers may use them on even days of the month, while houses with odd street numbers can use them on odd dates.

Handheld hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used at any time. However, hosing of clean paved areas is banned unless it is required due to an accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency.

Horowhenua District Council is monitoring river levels and water use, and status updates will be published on the council's website and Facebook page.

The council is now providing status updates on roadside signs. The signs indicate the level of water restrictions in each town with a moveable water drop, and can be found in Levin, Foxton, Foxton Beach and Shannon. Water restrictions in Tokomaru are the same as those in Shannon.

The council said it appreciates the cooperation of residents and visitors with water restrictions, and urges residents to conserve water while restrictions are in place.

Mayor of Horowhenua Michael Feyen encouraged everyone in Horowhenua to "do their bit".

"Water is a limited resource. I encourage everyone to conserve and reduce water use over summer. We, as a community, need to have a responsible approach to improving our water supply in the future," he said.

Water saving tips

• Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

• Check your toilet cistern, taps, and pipes for leaks or overflow.

• Use a bucket of water and a soft sponge or mop for outdoor cleaning jobs.

• Sweep up garden waste, rather than hosing it away.

• Do only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher.

• Take shorter showers.

• Use a bowl or plug in the sink when washing vegetables or hand-washing dishes.

• Install a dual-flush toilet cistern.