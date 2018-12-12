Three more people have been arrested in Rotorua today, as additional search warrants were carried out targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the city.



The arrests are part of an ongoing major organised crime operation involving Rotorua police, the National Organised Crime Group and the National Asset Recovery Unit which last week resulted in the arrest of four people and the restraint of nearly $400,000 worth of assets and the recovery of 15 ounces of methamphetamine.



A man and two women are expected to appear in the Rotorua District Court today, facing a range of methamphetamine-related charges.

In a statement released this afternoon, Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi said police also seized cash, a gun and recovered a significant amount of stolen property.



Pewhairangi said today's arrests showed that those who sought to profit from the harm methamphetamine caused should continue to expect to be targeted by police.



"The harm that methamphetamine causes in our community cannot be overstated," Pewhairangi said.



"I said last week, and I will say it again, Rotorua police will not stand by and let these individuals sell illicit drugs and accumulate wealth at the expense of the vulnerable members of our community."



Pewhairangi stated police also remained focused on working in partnership with Iwi and other community members to help those affected by methamphetamine get help.



"We would urge anyone who has concerns about activity in their neighbourhood to either call Police, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," he said.



"We cannot do this alone and we need your help to combat this scourge on our community."



If you or anyone you know has a drug addiction and you would like confidential advice, you can contact the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797.