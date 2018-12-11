A man charged with assaulting a 3-month-old baby girl now faces nine more charges, including one of assaulting another 1-year-old girl.

The 22-year-old, who has interim name suppression, was charged with the original assault a short time after the younger girl died in Porirua last month. At the time he was also charged with male assaults female and threatening behaviour.

A homicide inquiry has been launched over the girl's death, but the man has not been charged with murder.

He appeared in the Porirua District Court today facing a raft of new charges.

He now faces five counts of male assaults female, two counts of assaulting a child, two counts of assault with intent to injure, one count of injuring with intent to injure, one of attempted unlawful sexual connection, and one of threatening behaviour.

No pleas have been entered yet to any of the alleged offending.

The man applied for bail today through defence lawyer Alisdair Ross.

Judge Sanjay Patel indicated he would be declining the bail application, but said he would give the decision formally later in the day.

The 3-month-old baby died in November and an autopsy had revealed the girl had died from "non-accidental injuries", Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said.

Speaking to media outside court, Verry said police had interviewed 50 people in relation to the death.

"A number of people have been co-operating with police, [but] we still believe some hold important information that will provide a resolution to this investigation, and I urge those persons to contact police," he said.

A team of six detectives and several specialists are working on the case, and a dedicated team will continue to investigate over the Christmas period.

Verry said it "wouldn't be prudent" to put a timeframe on when someone would be charged with the death of the baby.