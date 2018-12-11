A candlelight vigil will be held in Whangārei tonight for slain British tourist Grace Millane and all those who have lost their lives to violence in New Zealand.

The vigil will be held at 8pm at the Town Basin's Canopy Bridge. Everyone is invited to bring a candle.

One of the organisers, Pauline Townsend said the slogan was "Northland says no".

"It's a vigil not just for Grace but everyone that has lost their life to violence."

She said the murder of Grace Millane, the British backpacker who had arrived in New Zealand just days before she was killed, had brought concerns about violence to the forefront.

"Everybody is just so shocked. It has to stop. We have to be kind to each other."

Grace Millane was last seen alive on December 1, the day before her 22nd birthday.

Her body was eventually found in bush on the side of Scenic Drive in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday.

The 26-year-old man accused of Millane's murder appeared in court on Monday and was granted interim name suppression.

Yesterday, a man was charged with the murder of a woman who was first found unconscious with serious wounds in Flat Bush on Monday night, later died in hospital.